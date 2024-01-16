Here is the the latest information on school closings and late openings due to snow and icy conditions on local roads:

Avon-By-The-Sea: Call Avon Elementary School at 732-775-4328 for information.

Bay Head: Bay Head School will have a two-hour delay today. All after-school activities remained scheduled as usual as of this morning. Eighth-grade students will not have open lunch.

Belmar: Belmar Elementary School has announced a delayed opening today. Students will report to school at 10 a.m. Staff members will report at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast is available beginning at 9:40 a.m.

St. Rose Grammar School has announced a “delayed virtual day” with students to expect assignments on Google Classroom at 10 a.m.

St. Rose High School will operate on a Remote Delayed Opening “A” Day Schedule with Asynchronous learning. Please note that while the school building will be closed during the academic day. After-school activities and athletics were set to proceed as planned, barring any further updates.

Brick: The Brick Township School District has announced it will operate on a 2-hour delayed opening Tuesday. Additionally, there will be no Before School Care (BEST).

Brielle: The district has announced a two-hour delayed opening today.

Lake Como: Academy Charter High School has announced a two-hour delayed opening today. School starts at 10 a.m. Students should report to bus stops two hours after their usual pickup time.

Lavallette: There will be a 90-minute delayed opening for all Lavallette Elementary School students. Seaside Park bus students will be picked up from their bus stops 90 minutes later than their regularly scheduled times.

Manasquan: Opening delayed by two hours. Manasquan High School will open at 9:34 AM and Manasquan Elementary School will open at 10:30 AM. Warrior Clubhouse Before School Care at MES is cancelled.

Point Pleasant Beach: Schools will have a two-hour delayed opening today.

Point Pleasant Borough: Schools will have a two-hour delayed opening today.

Sea Girt: Call Sea Girt Elementary School at 732-449-3422 for information.

Spring Lake: H.W. Mountz School will be open on a delayed schedule today. Students are expected to arrive at 10 a.m. Lunch and 3 p.m. dismissal times remain as normal.

St. Catharine School has a 90-minute delayed opening today.

Spring Lake Heights: Spring Lake Heights Elementary School has a delayed opening today. Student drop-off will be from 9:50 to 10 a.m. Lunch times will be normal. However, AM Pre-school is cancelled.

Wall: Schools will have 90-minute delayed openings today.