BRICK TOWNSHIP — Mark Carey, Jr., 19, of South Amboy, has been charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of another, in connection with a fatal hit and run crash that occurred on Jan. 13, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief David Forrester.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m., in the area of Route 35 South and Bay Avenue in Brick Township.

Mr. Carey was also charged with the motor vehicle offenses of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death, failing to report an accident, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane of travel, which all are relative to the same incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Jan. 13 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers from the Brick Township Police Department responded to the area of Route 35 South and Bay Avenue for a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers discovered that a vehicle had struck a female pedestrian in the shoulder of the roadway and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center in Brick Township, where she was pronounced deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.