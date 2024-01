Beloved Husband, Father, Step-Father, Grandfather and Great-grandfather

Business Executive, Outdoorsman, US Marine



Richard W. Kernan, 90, of Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 11th surrounded by family. Richard, known to many as Dick, was born in S. Orange, NJ to Bart and Elizabeth Kernan. Dick graduated from Seton Hall