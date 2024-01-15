SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Jillian Kaczorowski, a fourth-grade special-education teacher, was named the 2023-2024 Spring Lake Heights [SLH] Educator of the Year award.

Every year, the community and staff recognize a faculty member to be Educator of the Year, and after nominations, extensive review and extensive rating, an educator from each school is chosen. Ms. Kaczorowski was selected by a committee made up of BOE members and former Educators of the Year.

Superintendent Spaltoff read aloud the written nominations for Ms. Kaczorowski to best explain why she was selected for SLH Educator of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Ms. Kaczorowski colleagues nominated her because,“[Ms. Kaczorowski is an] exceptional teacher in so many ways. Not only is she dedicated to improving her craft and always looking to integrate best practices, but she has an amazing way about her with her students. Her kids look up to her immensely and she connects with her kids on such a deep level. She is always coming up with engaging activities and is always willing to go above and beyond for whatever her children might need.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_SLH]

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.