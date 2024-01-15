BRADLEY BEACH — Jane DeNoble was reelected as borough council president Jan. 10, as the mayor and council met for their 2024 reorganization meeting. However, several appointments were blocked by Mayor Larry Fox, as conflict between the mayor and board members continued into the new year.

Of the six individual and professional appointment resolutions on the agenda, one was tabled, one withdrawn and four were not passed. Of the four resolutions that were not adopted the council voted 4-1 on each resolution, with Mayor Fox consistently casting the lone vote.

The failed professional appointment nominations include the positions of borough attorney [Cleary, Giacobbe, Alfieri, Jacobs, LLC ], borough OPRA council [Eric M. Bernstein & Associates], borough labor attorney [Eric M. Bernstein & Associates] and the tax appeal attorney [Shain Schaffer]. Since the mayor and council could not agree on these terms, the person serving in the position will remain in holdover capacity until a replacement candidate can be agreed upon. Therefore, Greg Cannon will continue to serve as the Borough Attorney in a holdover capacity until a candidate is agreed upon, based upon an Aug. 16, 2023 ruling by Superior Court Judge Richard W. English.

The continuing dispute between mayor and council over appointments, is scheduled for a hearing before Judge English on Feb. 9 in Superior Court in Freehold.

