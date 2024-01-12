First responders have completed a rescue from the rocks of the Manasquan Inlet this Friday afternoon.

Manasquan Fire Department’s Marine 27 Rescue boat reported at 2:20 that the victim is “conscious and stabilized” as they began rescue efforts to extricate them from the inlet jetty. At 2:38, they further reported the victim was off the jetty rocks.

A dispatcher update at 2:41 said the victim was cleared and being transported for medical attention.

Responding units included Manasquan Fire, South Wall Fire, Belmar EMS, Sea Girt PD and JFK Medical Center EMS.