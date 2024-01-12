The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office [MCPO] announced on Jan. 12 that Brielle Police Officer Brian M. Dreher, 37, of Brick Township, has been charged with one count of third-degree computer theft by accessing law enforcement databases for personal use from Dec. 2020 to Nov. 2023.

According to the MCPO, an investigation conducted by the MCPO Professional Responsibility Unit and the Brielle Police Department revealed that Mr. Dreher used the databases to look up information about individuals within his personal life.

Mr. Dreher is currently suspended without pay. The case is assigned to MCPO Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, Director of the Professional Responsibility Unit.

Mr. Dreher is being represented by Mitchell J. Ansell, Esq. with an office in Ocean Township.

“This is a very sad and disappointing situation,” Brielle Police Chief Gary Olsen said. “When any officer engages in this type of conduct, he/she violates the trust and integrity of the community in which they have sworn to protect and serve. Police officers are held to a higher standard, and it is essential that we always do the right thing in order to maintain public confidence in our police department. Behavior such as this is unacceptable, and will never be tolerated.”

