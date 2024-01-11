BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Board of Education swore in incumbent board member Alison Kennedy and newcomer board member Mike Mesmer at the Jan. 4 reorganization meeting.

During the November election, Ms. Kennedy was the leading vote getter with 8,577 votes.

“I just wanted to take the opportunity and thank every 8,577 of you that voted for me and put your faith into me, I truly appreciate you. I have enjoyed being a part of this board and I look forward to having the next three years to continue to work with this excellent team we have together. I’m excited to welcome Mike to the team and look forward to working together.”

Mr. Mesmer received the second highest number of votes with 7,025.

Mr. Mesmer said, “First off, I want to thank my family, friends and voters of Brick Township for giving me this opportunity to serve on this board, which I will not take lightly. I’m here to advocate for our children…every child in the district. I’ll do my absolute best to represent this community and make all decisions by listening and really understanding the data and facts that are provided.”

