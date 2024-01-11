MANASQUAN — The 2024 fundraising season for the annual Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicked off with a bang this past Sunday, Jan. 7 with an event at The Salty Whale in Manasquan.

The parade committee, in collaboration with the Women of Irish Heritage Jersey Shore, hosted the lively fundraiser event as their first for the season to introduce this year’s chosen grand marshals and begin raising funds for this year’s parade.

For the first time in the event’s history, four individuals have been selected by the parade’s executive committee to lead as this year’s honored grand marshals: the Casserly sisters, Michelle Casserly, Kacey Casserly and Megan Levis, and Edward Neafsey.

“They pretty much all work together and did a lot for the parade as sisters, as a group,” said Chip Cavanagh, Chairman of the Parade Committee. “So we thought it was rightfully so not to separate them and honor them all as a lump sum.”

