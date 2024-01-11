BRICK TOWNSHIP — Dottie’s House, a local nonprofit organization that provides safe housing for victims of domestic violence, has alerted authorities that gift cards it purchased for its staff were compromised, with portions of their face values already spent.

In total, $800 of the $1,500 in gift cards was either tampered with or partially drained of funds, according to Dottie’s House. Activation fees for each card ranged from $5.95 to $6.95.

According to Dottie’s House, the following parties have been notified of the incident: CVS Hooper Avenue Manager, CVS Customer Care, Vanilla Visa Gift Cards, the Brick Township Police Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the organization, tampering has so far been confirmed on three $250 gift cards and one $50 gift card. Two of the Vanilla Visa Gift Cards have since been replaced by Visa, the organization said, and another is still being investigated by Visa. A fourth card is being investigated for a potential fraudulent transaction.

The Brick Township Police Department confirmed that an investigation on this case is ongoing, but could not provide The Ocean Star with any further details.

