WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township police held “Coffee with a Cop” at the Route 35 Starbucks Tuesday morning to connect with residents.

The event began at 8 a.m. with free coffee, cake pops, coffee cake, pastries and other breakfast items.

Police Chief Sean O’Halloran, and other senior members of the police department engaged in conversation with guests who wanted to ask questions or share their thoughts on topics such as recent burglaries and catalytic converter thefts in the township.

According to department statistics, there were more than 30 catalytic converter thefts, as well as more than 50 motor vehicle thefts during 2023.

Chief O’Halloran said that Coffee with a Cop “wasn’t really our idea. It’s been going on for a while now. It’s just a way for police to become more connected with their community … it’s a really good opportunity for us.”

The chief said several other municipalities also offer coffee chats with their police departments. He referred back to his comments from both town halls — on Oct. 26 and Nov. 29, respectively — that the police could not operate without the help of its citizens.

“We’re not perfect, but I want to be as good as we can be,” he said. “I want to hear the good and the bad. We’re big boys and girls and we can take the criticism.”

