WALL TOWNSHIP — A company that specializes in retrofitting vehicles for use by police, fire and other emergency responders has been given a green light by the township planning board for a manufacturing facility on Dunroamin Road and Route 34.

The planning board Monday night approved the final site plan submitted by Elite Emergency Lights LLC [EEL] for the 4.52-acre site it is acquiring from the yacht sales company Garden State Marine Park LLC, according to EEL owner Nate Herskovits.

Mr. Herskovits said the company has two other locations — Lakewood and Frenchtown — and is expected to open another location in Chester, Pennsylvania.

He also noted that the site in Wall Township will help the company add 45 employees to its current total of 32. The new staff will report to the Dunroamin Road site, serving in all of its facets – sales, engineering and production. The owner also said the Wall location will become the company’s headquarters.

“The industry in the last 10 to 15 years has been evolving, the requirement for all emergency vehicles has gone up,” Mr. Herskovits told the board. “The image of the building is extremely important to us … Our plan is to clean up the site, make it look presentable and professional-looking. We also plan on putting in landscaping and maintaining that.”

