MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Recreation Department has announced that in light of stormy weather forecast for Tuesday evening, all of its scheduled activities must conclude by 5 p.m. and all evening activities are cancelled.

Chris Tucker, the borough’s emergency management coordinator, told The Coast Star, “We are expecting minor to moderate coastal flooding during the high tide tomorrow morning … at 6 a.m.”

He said that there may be some localized flooding as well. Residents should look out for any fallen trees, tree limbs or power lines that may occur due to high winds and heavy rain, which Mr. Tucker said are expected between 6 p.m. and midnight. If residents do encounter such things, he said, they should call 911 and avoid that area.

He warned residents to avoid unnecessary travel and said that some bridges or roadways could be closed. For those who live in flood-risk areas, he recommended parking their cars either in Squan Plaza or in the Pampano Avenue parking lot by the beach front.

“We advise residents and anyone who has to travel to not drive through flooded water for a number of reasons,” said Mr. Tucker. “It puts their safety at risk and can damage their car.”

Kathy Mahon of the Manasquan High School athletic department confirmed to The Coast Star that the high school has also cancelled all activities after 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday posted the following warning of potential storm effects:

“Flooding: Heaviest rain falls from 6 PM this evening – 2 AM Wednesday. River flooding risk continues Wednesday and beyond. Several rivers will experience moderate to major flooding, especially across northern NJ and southeast PA. Widespread urban & small stream flooding possible. Snowmelt with heavy rain across the northern areas will enhance runoff & flooding potential.

“Strong/Damaging Winds: High Wind Warning for the NJ and DE coastal counties for southeast to south wind gusts up to 65 mph tonight. Wind Advisory for inland areas. A line of heavier showers tonight with the cold front could potentially produce a period of stronger winds. Gusty west to southwest winds continue on Wednesday.

“Marine: Storm Warning in effect for all marine zones with gusts up to 60 knots. Dangerous seas building to 15-20 feet later today and lingering into Wednesday.

“Coastal Flooding: This afternoon into Wednesday. Coastal Flood Warning for moderate flooding for the tidal Delaware River, portions of Delaware Bay, Ocean County, and eastern MD Shore areas. Locally major flooding in northern Chesapeake Bay. Severity of flooding will depend on surge timing in respect to high tide, and excessive runoff from heavy rain may elevate water levels even more. Coastal Flood Advisory for the rest of the NJ Atlantic coast.”

