POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant mayor and council held the borough’s 2024 reorganization meeting at noon on New Year’s Day, welcoming a new councilman and making a host of appointments.

Newly-elected Councilman Joseph Veni and incumbent Councilwoman Valerie Coulson, elected last November, were sworn in by Ocean County Superior Court Judge Robert Fall.

Mr. Veni and Ms. Coulson were both joined by family members as they took their oaths of office.

“These two individuals worked hard and have the best interests of Point Pleasant Borough throughout the year,” Mayor Robert Sabosik said.

“They will continue the tradition of team Point Pleasant, which is working hard and honest for all of our residents. What you see on this dais is a team of individuals who are committed to working together to do what is best for the community. We serve all of you, our neighbors and families, to the best of our ability.”

The council was unanimous in tapping Councilwoman Antoinette DePaola to serve as the council president.

Jerry Dasti was sworn in to continue serving as the borough’s attorney.

The only member of the council not present was Councilman William Borowsky.

Mayor Sabosik said during the meeting that a record number of residents volunteered this year to serve on committees and he expressed interest in getting more involved with the borough, in which he expressed his thanks.

“All of us have the passion and dedication to continue to make Point Pleasant Borough the best that it can be. But the robust, volunteer-core is the heart of our community.”

