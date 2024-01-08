BAY HEAD — Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Route 35 and Osborne Avenue in Bay Head on New Year’s Day, according to Police Chief William Hoffman.

Chief Hoffman, noting that the investigation is still ongoing, said that one vehicle was going southbound on Route 35, and the other was going east on Osborne Avenue when one of the vehicles ran the red light. He said it remains to be determined which vehicle ran the light.

The chief said the crash looked “worse than it actually was,” as one vehicle was overturned on Route 35. No serious injuries were reported. One individual was taken to a hospital but has since been released.

Det. Robert Sherman is the investigating officer for this accident, according to the chief, who said there were no witnesses to the accident, and nearby camera footage is currently being reviewed.

Bay Head Police, Bay Head Fire Company, Mantoloking Police, Mantoloking Fire Company and the Point Pleasant First Aid Squad were all on scene during the incident, according to Lt. Bob Hein of the Bay Head Fire Company.

