POINT PLEASANT — Natalie Gagliardi-Levine, who won election as a write-in candidate last November, was welcomed as a member of the Point Pleasant Board of Education on Jan. 3.

Ms. Gagliardi-Levine received the second highest number of votes, 367, coming in behind incumbent Cheryl Salway, who ran for reelection for one of the two council seats that were available. Both she and Ms. Salway were sworn in by Business Administrator Christine Fessler.

Ms. Gagliardi-Levine took her oath, surrounded by friends and family.

“I am thrilled to be participating on a level on this side of the table,” she said afterward. “I have been an educator for 23 years and am currently a school administrator ,so to bring some of that knowledge and experience now to my own community is a dream of mine.”

Dawn Coughlin and Michael Sullivan selected by the BOE to serve as the president and vice president respectively. Each received unanimous approval from the rest of the board.

Ms. Coughlin said, “I am excited to have this opportunity to be here for the students, the kids, the community and the teachers. I am just looking forward to taking on this role and using all my to serve on knowledge over the last two years to take this board to the next step and next level.”

Mr. Sullivan said, “I have been thrilled since last year when I was elected to the board and continue to be excited to serve the community, serve the students and continue to make our schools better. I am just proud to be here and I love it as my position as a board member and excited about the year coming up in my new position.”

