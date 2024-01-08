BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Board of Education [BOE] met for its annual reorganization meeting Jan. 2, with board member Christine Hesse being sworn in for her second term.

Ms. Hesse ran for reelection uncontested in November’s election, receiving 216 votes.

Her oath of office was administered by BOE Board Secretary Laurie Considine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board also selected Shannon Curtis to continue serving as board president, and Sandra Antognoli to continue serving as vice president.

Ms. Curtis said, “It is an honor to serve on the board of education. I enjoy being the board’s liaison with our administration. I look forward to a very productive 2024.”

“I am proud to be serving on the board. I have done this for many years; it keeps me connected to the school and the town since my children are much older now,” Ms. Antognoli said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just love being a part of seeing the school growth from when my kids were here. I am happy to still be a part of it.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.