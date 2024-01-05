MANASQUAN — School board members William Dibble, Bruce Bolderman and Eugene Cattani Jr. took their oaths of office Thursday, along with Brielle representative Joseph Milancewich and Sea Girt representative Brendan O’Reilly.

The swearing-in ceremonies came during the board’s annual reorganization meeting, at which the BOE unanimously elected Alexis Pollock and Alfred Sorino as board president and vice president respectively. They both served in the same positions during 2023.

The board also received three different presentations during the meeting. The first was a presentation of the 2022-2023 audit by Robert Hulsart Jr. of Robert A. Hulsart & Company, followed by a showcase of the new e-sports room and a presentation honoring the Manasquan High School Fishing Club for becoming the 2023 Surf Fishing State Champions.

