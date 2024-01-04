POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach mayor and council held their reorganization meeting on New Year’s Day, and despite several setbacks stemming from an overhaul of the day’s agenda, a new mayor was sworn in and several committee appointments were made.

Before now-Mayor Doug Vitale’s swearing in ceremony, the Rev. Robert Schlageter of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church opened the meeting with an invocation that asked for guidance for those newly elected to and currently seated on the dais.

“May they be guided by the principles of justice and fairness and compassion,” the pastor said. “We pray that they will work tirelessly to call for unity within our town and the common good of all the residents.”

After being flanked by his wife Erin and three children; Nicholas, Daniella and Adrianna, Mr. Vitale took the oath of office to become Point Pleasant Beach’s next mayor. The oath was administered by Municipal Clerk Eileen Farrell.

Caryn Byrnes was re-sworn in for her second full term as councilwoman, accompanied by her family, while newcomer Art Gant took his oath and then his seat on the council for the first time.

Ms. Byrnes and Mr. Gant, both Republicans, ran for council alongside each other in November of last year, garnering 817 votes and 943 votes, respectively. Among others, she specifically thanked the other women on council for their support and teamwork.

Following the swearing in of the town’s officials, Councilwoman Crowley was elected council president by a unanimous 5-0 vote.

