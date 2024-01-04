BRICK TOWNSHIP — During the month of December, the Brick Township Street Crimes Unit [SCU] responded to multiple shoplifting calls at the Target and Ulta stores, resulting in several arrests, according to a police department press release.

On Dec. 1, Darien Wagner, 49, from Brooklyn, New York, was arrested and charged with shoplifting at Target. He was released on a summons.

Jacquelyn Best, 38, from Toms River, was arrested and charged with shoplifting at Ulta on Dec. 6. Ms. Best was lodged in Ocean County Jail.

Adrianna Nieves, 19, from Lakewood, was arrested and charged with shoplifting at Ulta on Dec. 6. She was released on a summons.

