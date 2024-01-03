SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Fire Company No. 1 held its annual Santa Parade beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, offering photo opportunities with Santa Claus and candy canes treats at each of the three stops.

Three rigs took to the streets of Sea Girt late afternoon escorting Santa around town, beginning at the firehouse before traveling south and heading up and down the boulevards through the west side of town.

