SPRING LAKE — The Knights of Columbus No. 5611 is offering a free throw contest at St. Catharine School for children ages nine through 14. The event will be free for the participants.

The contest begins on Jan. 20 at 1 p.m., with registration taking place at noon that day. To register a child, parents must provide proof of the child’s age. A smartphone photo of the child’s birth certificate is acceptable.

There is no limit to the number of participants, and children from all towns are welcome, not just Spring Lake.

“It’s just a nice afternoon of friendly competition and fun at the basketball court for kids,” said Vincent Sheridan, a member of the Knights of Columbus.

All children who participate will receive a certificate. The winners of each grade level earn a plaque and the opportunity to move on to the district-level competition later in the year. If they win that competition, they will progress to the state-level competition.

