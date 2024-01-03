SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Spring Lake Heights Elementary School grades pre-k through eight raised $1,035.79 during No Shave November.

Ms. Petra Rose’s third grade class raised $300, the most in the contest. The class was rewarded on Nov. 21 when five borough police officers sacrificed their beards to be painted by students with colorful and washable paint. The class will receive a pizza party outside once the weather is brighter.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.