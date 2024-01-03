BELMAR — The borough was recently awarded two grants totaling more than $500,000 for various community improvements.

According to the borough’s most recent newsletter, issued on Dec. 21, the borough has been awarded a $484,000 grant from the Transit Village Program, as well as a $198,000 grant from the Monmouth County Municipal Park Improvement Grant program.

With the grant provided from the Transit Village Program, which is a multi-agency initiative assisting municipalities with transit facilities looking to be designated as a “transit village” by developing plans for dense, mixed-use redevelopment that includes housing near their transit facility, the borough will work to create “a safer, more pedestrian-friendly area directly surrounding the train station,” states the newsletter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The funds from this grant will be used for several improvements to West Railroad and Eighth avenues, including the installment of 20 street lights, eight traffic control signs and 12 Americans with Disabilities Act [ADA]-compliant detectable warning surfaces. Additionally, the borough plans to add 1,750 linear feet of new curbing and 850 square yards of sidewalks, as well as to mill and pave select segments of roadway, along with long-life, high-visibility, epoxy-resin traffic stripes.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.