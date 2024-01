Darryl W. Craig, 70, of Howell passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2023 leaving his family brokenhearted. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ on July 23, 1953 and raised in Manasquan. Darryl aka ‘Big D’, attended Manasquan High School and graduated from Wall Township High School. He worked for the Asbury Park Board of Education