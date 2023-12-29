MANASQUAN — Main Street transformed into a hayride course during a Dec. 14 event organized by the Manasquan Tourism Commission. The event was free of charge to guests, with the hayrides provided by Atlantic Farms.

“The hayrides went well,” said tourism commission member Danielle Cook, who spearheaded the event alongside Andy Sisti, owner of Spirit 76, and also a tourism commission member. Both organizers are part of the Manasquan Tourism Commission. “I think that people enjoyed them.”

At one point in the night, Santa and Mrs. Claus came by the event to enjoy the evening with the guests. They each sat in one of the two trailers pulled by the tractor, so that everyone was able to share a ride with one of them.

Outside of the hayrides, guests also enjoyed free cookies and hot chocolate courtesy of Cameo Cakes in Brielle and Squan Tavern, respectively.

Additionally, New Jersey-based Ponies for Parties provided a petting zoo on V. Miller Preston Way, which was closed to traffic by the Department of Public Works to provide a safe space for the children to enjoy the attraction. The petting zoo included a variety of animals including chickens, goats and even an alpaca, all kept in pens along the street.

