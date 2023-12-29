POINT PLEASANT BEACH — For the past four years as Paul Kanitra served as the mayor of Point Pleasant Beach, he has garnered both criticism and praise for his outspoken stances and aggressiveness on municipal and state policy.

However, in November, the 44-year-old Republican was elected to one of two seats in New Jersey State Assembly’s 10th legislative district, meaning his term as mayor is coming to an end. Council President Doug Vitale will take his place as mayor on Jan. 1, and on Tuesday, Jan. 9, Mayor Kanitra will be sworn in as an assemblyman.

Prior to being elected mayor in 2019, Mr. Kanitra was a council member who first gained prominence in the late 2000s by founding Lobbyit, a lobbying firm based in Washington, D.C.

On Monday, Dec. 18, The Ocean Star conducted an interview with Mayor Kanitra, with questions ranging in subject from the personal to the political, discussing his predictions and his hopes for the council in the future, as well as his time in the mayor’s office.

Mayor Kanitra said that he plans to continue to live in Point Pleasant Beach for the foreseeable future, and explained that he will hold a distinction when sworn into office of being the only sitting member of the Assembly ever living in Point Beach at the time of serving.

“I literally am the only state assemblyman that has … lived in Point Pleasant Beach while they were serving,” he said. “We have Senator [Jim] Holzapfel graduate from Point Pleasant Beach High School but he moved away, and there have been a couple people like that. But I don’t want to lose that.”

