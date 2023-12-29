POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The band and chorus students at G. Harold Antrim Elementary School held their joint Holiday Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 20, which was just in time for Christmas.

Talented young musicians between fourth and eighth grades put forward a full night’s worth of performances of songs celebrating the variety of holiday festivities that take place in December.

The night’s program was split into several sections, featuring the junior and senior versions of both the school’s chorus and its band. Beginning the night were the junior band’s “Brass Bros,” a group of trumpet and trombone players, playing “Ode to Joy” from Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. The Brass Bros are: Teddy Highton, Noah Griffin, Owen Miles and Ethan Simunovich on trumpet and Michael Califano and Eric Frantz on trombone.



Instrumental music teacher and Antrim Teacher of the Year Kelsie Kreitz conducted the junior band, who had plenty of fun with their performance with monologues from the musicians between songs.

The fun was also clear in the choices of music played by the junior band, like a piece titled “Creepy Crawlies,” which sounded almost spooky for a holiday show. The band also tried its hand at Antonín Dvorák’s “Largo” from his symphony “From the New World.”

After this, the lights went down and flashes of red lit up the stage. When the lights came back up, the whole junior band, including Ms. Kreitz, was wearing shining red noses for its finale, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” featuring Owen Miles on the trumpet.

