SEA GIRT — Sea Girt Elementary School [SGES] students in kindergarten through eighth grade hit off the Christmas holiday weekend with the 2023 Holiday Sing Along on Friday, Dec. 22 in the school gymnasium, surrounded by teachers and parents.

The morning started off with a performance by eighth-grade band members before students sang a slew of the most popular Christmas and Hanukkah classics led by SGES music teacher Martin Mundie on guitar.

“The event is a long-standing school tradition and people wait for it each year,” said Superintendent/Principal Rick Papera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.