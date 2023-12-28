BELMAR — A contentious proposed ordinance regulating residential pool houses has been sent, as is, from the planning board to the borough council for a public hearing and final adoption vote.

The planning board decision to clear the ordinance was made in a 7-2 vote after extensive discussion at the board’s Dec. 20 meeting.

The ordinance originated with the planning board, which presented it to the council with the addition of a new section on pool house structure regulations, as well as adding loose stone and gravel to the impervious area definition. It first was reviewed during the workshop discussion of the Oct. 24 council meeting and was later introduced for first reading at the Nov. 28 council meeting.

During public comment of these meetings, Zoning Board Member Jim DiOrio raised concerns that the introduced ordinance could possibly lead to further zoning complications with misinterpretations of these new regulations if approved as proposed, such as whether a pre-existing garage structure could be converted into a pool house.

Currently, the ordinance defines a pool house as a one-story, ground-level, detached accessory structure serving a lawfully existing inground swimming pool on a residential property for recreational or storage purposes.

