BAY HEAD — Once again, Bay Head Fire Company hosted Christmas carols at the firehouse on Christmas Eve, to bring the community together and to welcome Santa’s arrival.

This long standing tradition has existed in Bay Head post World War II, according to Ken Glass, member of the fire company. He said it started when many men from Bay Head were away in war, families who were still in town decided to meet at the firehouse on Christmas Eve to say prayers for the safety of all those who were fighting overseas.

While the tradition has not continued continuously since the 1940s, since at least 1966, when Mr. Glass joined the fire company, the event has run year after year without delay. Mr. Glass further said the event was going on before he had joined the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bay Head resident and member of the fire company, Silke Stutz, had told The Ocean Star that many members of the community, whether they be family or friends, gather in front of the firehouse to sing a multitude of carols.

Residents getting last minute shopping, or even waiting for their reservation at Charlie’s and everyone in between came out to the firehouse at between 5:30 and 6 p.m.

Ms. Stutz said, “This is a nice time to get together, it brings the community together, it gives us even more Christmas spirit and it just lets us be thankful for living in this nice community. We are such a small, close-knit group and it is just nice to see your fellow neighbors and wish everyone a merry Christmas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.