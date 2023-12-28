BRADLEY BEACH — The generous community of Bradley Beach was out in full force yet again for the Christmas Distribution, hosted by The Bradley Food Pantry.

Over 700 families were provided hot food and toys before the Christmas holiday, thanks to over a hundred volunteers over the course of the 12-hour donation event.

The donation event was held at St. James Episcopal Church on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and has since been dubbed “The Miracle on Fourth Ave.” The Bradley Pantry and the event’s many volunteers provided local families with a turkey or ham dinner and over 2,500 toys to more than 700 local families just in time for the holiday season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had a record number of people sign up this year both for food and for toys,” said Linda Curtiss, the director of the Bradley Food Pantry, “The community just rises to the occasion. We had plenty of toys for everyone, which was really fantastic.”

Ms. Curtiss said most of the food donated comes from the local county food bank, Fulfill NJ, the Food Bank of Monmouth & Ocean, while the rest of the food is purchased by the pantry thanks to the many generous donations from the community.

Beneficiaries of the pantry arrived at the location on Fourth Avenue in Bradley Beach and were greeted by generous volunteers from the community and directed by traffic cones that marked different donation stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

A curbside pickup system was established that successfully maximized the productiveness of the pantry and effectively served the many families in need of a helping hand during the holiday season. Hundreds of dark blue Fulfill donation bags with the quote “Hunger won’t win here” lined Fourth Avenue, filled with all different varieties of foods.

The unwrapped gifts were a part of a toy drive hosted by St. James. From Dec. 1 through 17, several locations throughout Monmouth County accepted donations for the Christmas Distribution event, all of which successfully found new homes for the holiday season. A toy zone was established inside the church that featured a room filled with over 2,500 donated toys that were gifted throughout the local community.

Members from the Bradley Beach community and beyond teamed together to lend a helping hand to those who need one during the holiday season. Superintendent Michael Heidelberg led members of the 7th and 8th grade class at Bradley Beach Elementary School along with teachers in distributing toys, stepping up and helping their neighbors.

“We think service learning is important, to be able to get out and better the community especially during the holiday season,” said Mr. Heidelberg, “It’s important to understand that not everyone has the same things, so it’s important we give back to our community.”

The successful Christmas Distribution event provided for families in need, and showcased the generosity and community that makes Bradley Beach a special place.

The event was co-sponsored by St. James Episcopal Church and the Bradley Food Pantry, two staples of Bradley Beach focused on fighting food insecurity in the local community.

To learn more about donations, volunteering and the organization’s mission visit the pantry’s website at bradleyfoodpantry.org.