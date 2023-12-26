BRADLEY BEACH — Mayor Larry Fox said Tuesday that he is considering a request to rescind his Dec. 22 firing of Borough Attorney Greg Cannon.

The mayor, who earlier in the day declined comment on the termination after it was disclosed to a reporter by Borough Council President Jane DeNoble, issued the following statement hours later.

“I have been asked by the Council and Mr. Cannon to reconsider and rescind the dismissal I communicated last Friday. I will be considering that request over the next day or so.”

Ms. DeNoble said she and other council members oppose the firing, which she said took place on Dec. 22, and believe the borough attorney cannot be terminated without the council’s approval.

Mr. Cannon, who has served Bradley Beach as borough attorney since 2020, has not responded to calls for comment on the matter.

The Dec. 22 termination followed months of dispute between the mayor and council over borough appointments and the authority to make them.

Earlier in the year, Mr. Cannon represented the council in a suit brought against it by the mayor, who hired his own attorney for the litigation. According to Ms. DeNoble, Mr. Cannon is scheduled to represent the council again in a Jan. 5 court hearing on an extension of that litigation filed by Mayor Fox.

