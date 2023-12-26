LAVALLETTE — Borough Administrator John O. Bennett III testified against the reappointment of Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, he reported to the mayor and council at their Monday, Dec. 18 meeting.

Mr. Bennett, current Lavallette borough administrator and former Republican state senator and acting governor of New Jersey, said during the meeting that he had, earlier in the day, attended the appointment hearing of Mr. Billhimer, and had testified in front of the state Senate Judiciary Committee against his proposed reappointment to the post.

“I did testify today in opposition to the reappointment of the county prosecutor,” Mr. Bennett said to the council. “Unfortunately, that was not successful and the three county senators had all signed off.”

Mr. Bennett began his testimony before the Judiciary Committee by saying that this is the first time he has sat before the committee in the context of opposing a nominee to any position.

“As a former member of this committee — and one that has heard countless numbers of nominees — I do have to preface it by saying that while I may have opposed a couple nominees while I sat on that side of the table, in my entire career I have never sat on this side of the table and opposed any nominee for any office until today,” Mr. Bennett said.

His opposition stemmed largely from the experience of the borough’s police department, which was taken over by the prosecutor’s office for 10 months during a review of the department’s practices.

“In May of 2022, the county prosecutor’s office assumed full command and control of the Lavallette Police Department,” he said. “The reason…was that the [then] chief of police [Colin] Grant had taken a long-term termination leave, and it was the prosecutor’s position that that would leave the Lavallette Police Department ‘without the appropriate level of direction and supervision.’ ”

“I had [said] that I was having difficulty because the staff had been directed not to share written reports on these operations with either me, as the administrator and the appropriate authority, nor the governing body. I was informed by [retired Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Joseph] Mitchell that it was your directive not to share the progress of the department nor the implementation of any improvements or changes with the administration of the borough,” he said, directing his comments toward Mr. Billhimer.

He also chided the prosecutor for allegedly failing to provide a “plan of action” for the Lavallette police to aspire toward other than Mr. Billhimer’s reasoning of the department’s lack of “appropriate level of direction and supervision.”



Prosecutor Billhimer’s office took control of the Lavallette Police Department on May 19, 2022, following the retirement of former Chief Grant. Mr. Billhimer said his office would remain in control “until such time as” the department could meet “applicable” state standards and become “fully accredited.”

In November 2022, the borough council appointed Christian LaCicero, a then-17-year veteran of the Lavallette Police Department, as police chief. Chief LaCicero is also the son of Mayor Walter LaCicero, who said he recused himself from the process of selecting a successor to former Chief Grant because his son was a candidate for the position.

The 10-month-long takeover of the police department came to an end on March 24 of this year, when Mr. Billhimer announced in a press release that his office had “highlight[ed] areas in need of improvement and implement[ed] plans and procedures to further the goal of meeting the necessary standards of a professional law enforcement agency.” He also released a report which itemized the areas of unresolved deficiency.

In a criticism of the borough’s civilian leadership, the report cited a “meddlesome pattern of behavior by the governing body, current business administrator [Bennett] and current township attorney into the daily operations of the police function[s] of the Department, and continuous attempts to interfere with OCPO’s implementation of directives designed to meet current police standards.”



Mr. Billhimer’s nomination was unanimously accepted by the Judiciary Committee, including the four Republican senators on the committee. The nomination will now advance to a full Senate vote. Mr. Billhimer, a Democrat from Berkeley Township, ascended to the post in 2018 after having been nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Mr. Bennett was joined in his opposition by Toms River Board of Education member Ashley Lamb, who accused the prosecutor of stalking her social media, and by Lakewood attorney Larry Loigman, who claimed that the prosecutor did not voice sufficient support for the Jewish community following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

In response to the testimony, Mr. Billhimer accused the three opponents of being politically motivated.

“I would indicate that there seems to be some political undertones as to what’s happening here,” he said, “and as the chief law enforcement officer in the county, your job is to call balls and strikes and treat everybody as fairly as possible. And I think that’s what I’ve done the past five years.”

“I can tell you with respect to Senator Bennett — I think in the 10 months that we supervised the police department he was the second or third borough administrator that we had dealt with,” said Mr. Billhimer. “And we are statutorily charged with the duty of supervising the law enforcement function of all the police departments in our jurisdiction. There is no statutory requirement that we report to the borough administrator.”

Mr. Bennett said at the Lavallette council meeting that while his testimony did not ultimately affect the outcome of the vote — Mr. Billhimer’s reappointment was advanced — he was happy that the opinion of the borough was on the record against the prosecutor.

“I did make sure that the message of Lavallette and what we experienced here during those months when they came in, took over and didn’t tell us any reasons [were] laid out to members of the [state] Senate,” Mr. Bennett said Monday night.

