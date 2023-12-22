POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant Beach is holding its annual MLK In-Service Day on Monday, Jan. 15, when the club seeks to “support as many organizations as possible” through outreach and donation collection.

The in-service day will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 15, at the Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant.

For St. Gregory’s Pantry, a food pantry based at Point Pleasant Beach’s St. Mary’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, the club is collecting non-perishable goods, including: unexpired canned goods, coffee, tea, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, cereal, snacks, juices, cleaning products, shampoo, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes. Additionally, it will also accept donations of gently used footwear for Nashville nonprofit Soles4Souls.

Nonprofit A Gift from the Heart, also located in Point Pleasant Beach, sells crafts which are handmade by people with special needs. At its MLK In-Service Day, the Woman’s Club will also be collecting supplies for A Gift from the Heart, like acrylic paints, paint brushes, hot glue, tape, shells, seaglass, paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, hand soap, glitter, small wood slices, driftwood, corks, bottles of Aleene’s glue, wooden beads, small frames with glass, buttons, pipe cleaners, computer paper and canvas.

Carol Goch, communications officer for the Woman’s Club, also told The Ocean Star in an email about a birthday bag project that the club participates in each year, which gives kids in shelters the opportunity to have birthday parties when they otherwise might not.

