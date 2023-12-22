POINT PLEASANT BEACH — St. Gregory’s Pantry, a church-based nonprofit serving the underprivileged in the greater Point Pleasant area, began distribution last week for its annual toy drive.

The organization, which is run out of St. Mary’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, has served the area for over 40 years. According to a longtime volunteer, this year’s toy drive was very successful, especially compared to recent years.

“This year the community was just wonderful,” said volunteer Connie Maas, who has been involved in the toy drive for over a decade. “[It] gave us a lot more toys this year than last. We slowed down over the two years of COVID, because we couldn’t set up the toy shop…[The families] come to get their Christmas food first, and then they come up and do their shopping in the toy store with a volunteer who helps them select some things.”

Ms. Maas told The Ocean Star that one of the most important facets of the toy drive is the “dignity” that comes with the pantry’s families being able to choose a gift when they would otherwise be unable to afford it.

“Dignity of selection is so significant…It means a tremendous amount to have that ability to pick out things that their kids would like,” Ms. Maas said. “The need is extraordinary…It’s right under our noses and I think most people don’t even see that it’s there. But this means the world to these people.”

