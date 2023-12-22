LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Police Department will be pursuing accreditation from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police [NJSACOP], following a resolution passed at the Monday, Dec. 18 mayor and council meeting.

The resolution authorizes the police Chief Christian LaCicero to apply for an accreditation grant from the federal Department of Justice, which would go toward funding the NJSACOP accreditation review in the borough. According to the NJSACOP Administrative Manual, the monetary cost of accreditation varies, and is based on “the number of full-time sworn law enforcement personnel” employed by the department.

“The federal government has provided some funds for all the states to push this accreditation program,” said Mayor Walter LaCicero. “While the [Ocean County] Prosecutor’s Office was here, they were pushing us to do it, and we felt that the cost of doing that didn’t justify what we would get in return as far as insurance deductions and everything else.”

He said that the borough initially turned down the idea, citing the cost of accreditation, but that it reconsidered when funding became available.

“So we decided that we were not going to do that. But now that they’re going to pay for it — which is all that we’d asked for prior — we will become accredited,” he said.

