LAKE COMO — Starting in the new year, the borough will be utilizing a new emergency communication alert system called OnSolve.

The announcement was made at the last council meeting of the year on Tuesday by Councilman Douglas Witte, who led the night’s meeting in the absence of Mayor Kevin Higgins.

OnSolve is a critical event management provider that “delivers critical event management capabilities backed by unmatched industry expertise,” according to its website.

“Information will be on the website and the borough workers will be going around town handing out flyers, letting the residents know about the new program and how they can sign up for it,” Councilman Witte said. “Tomorrow they’re going to be doing some testing on the system and all the council members and the mayor should be receiving notices from the new system and how it works.”

Residents can begin to sign up by texting “LakeComo” [one word, capital sensitive] to 24639, according to the councilman. More information about the program’s corresponding mobile app can be found by visiting onsolve.com/codered-mobile-alert-app.

