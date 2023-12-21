WALL TOWNSHIP — Police said charges have been brought forth for an individual involved in a burglary that took place Nov. 7, a press release says.

Jeremiah Sunnerville, 21, of Ocean Township was charged with burglary to the residence by Det. Ty Hughes after a month-long investigation. The incident took place at residence on Walling Avenue in West Belmar, when a homeowner came home to two individuals inside the residence. Both individuals fled on foot.

Mr. Sunnerville was processed and remanded to the Monmouth County Correctional Facility, police said. Chief Sean O’Halloran told The Coast Star that Wall Township police are currently investigating to locate the second individual that entered the residence with Mr. Sunnerville.

