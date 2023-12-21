BELMAR— A house on B Street in Belmar was decked out in Christmas carnage as the B Street Carolers—fronted by homeowner John Walsh—held its annual serenade on Dec. 16.

“Me and my friends started this 11 years ago. We were all musicians, so it was easy transition for us to say ‘Let’s go house to house singing Christmas songs,’” said Mr. Walsh.

The group had originally started in 2012 by going house by house crooning residents with holiday joy. Mr. Walsh told The Coast Star, however, that during the Covid-19 Pandemic, the carolers were forced to ‘drive-by carol.’

Since 2021, however, Mr. Walsh’s own residence has become a haven for the merriest of inhabitants the borough has to offer; droves showed up with lawn chairs for comfort during the hour-long performance, which ran from 7 to 8 p.m.

