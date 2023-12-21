BAY HEAD — Like many coastal towns, Bay Head’s streets and beaches took a beating from the storm on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Over five inches of rain had fallen on parts of New Jersey, with wind gusts up to 70 mph blowing and battering the shoreline. In Ocean County, it was estimated roughly one to three inches of rain fell on the shore.

Businesses and residents of Bay Head prepared for the storm and the inevitable flooding, some even taking to social media to showcase their flood prevention setup. Bay Head Cheese Shop & Bottles Too had posted on Facebook two “flood warriors” helping keep the shop dry from the rising floodwaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many side streets and main streets were closed due to the intense flooding. Bridge Avenue and many side streets were also closed due to the flooding.

Early Monday morning, Bay Head Elementary School announced they were closed due to “extreme flooding,” according to their website.

Many beaches also saw serious erosion, with now drop-offs of one to two feet at some beach ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

The massive swells, up to 20 foot waves, were also present throughout the Bay Head area, with many surfers taking to the ocean to capitalize conditions.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.