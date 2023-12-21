Cynthia Olsen Smyth, 92, passed peacefully on December 12, 2023. Cynthia resided on Siesta Key in Sarasota, FL, coming north in the summers to Edison, NJ, and Mantoloking, NJ. She graduated from the Hartridge School of Plainfield, NJ, in 1949 and received her B.A. from Smith College in 1953. Following college, Cynthia worked as