WALL TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old woman has been arrested following an investigation into a bail scam, Wall police said in a press release.

Capt. Chad Clark said the department has arrested Shenaaya Hackett, of Montreal, Canada, and charged her with third degree theft by deception.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, officers responded to the Manasquan Park section of the township after a resident had reported a phone call telling them their grandson was in custody and they needed to pay $10,000.00 for release. Police say the caller told the resident that they would send someone to retrieve said money.

Patrol officers and detectives then set up a meeting location for the caller to pick up the requested bail money, at which time officers encountered Ms. Hackett. She was arrested then and transported to Monmouth County Correctional Facility.

Police officers involved in the investigation and arrests were Ptl. Mark Daugherty and Ptl. Trent Powers.

