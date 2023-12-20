BRADLEY BEACH — Police Chief Leonard Guida, who is currently on paid administrative leave, is under investigation, Mayor Larry Fox confirmed during an interview with The Coast Star.

The mayor declined to discuss any details of what he called “an active investigation” but indicated Tuesday night that the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is playing a role in it.

“We don’t do internal investigations in the town,” Mayor Fox said. “The only people that would do it is the prosecutor’s office.”

Chief Guida’s leave was announced during a Dec. 6 borough council meeting by Borough Attorney Greg Cannon. No reason was given for the leave at that time. On Dec. 10, the mayor issued a statement saying that the leave involved a “personal matter.”

Asked Tuesday whether the borough has designated an acting chief in view of the circumstances, Mayor Fox said, “It’s an active investigation and should be closing soon. There’s no need for me to take any action like that.”

Mark Spivey, a public information officer for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, told The Coast Star in a written statement Wednesday, “I can confirm that the Prosecutor’s Office is aware of the matter … however, we generally cannot confirm nor deny the existence of active internal affairs investigations.”

Mr. Guida, who was appointed chief in January of 2007, has been with the Bradley Beach Police Department for more than 40 years. He could not be reached for comment on this story.

The department’s current officer-in-command, Capt. James Arnold, declined to comment on the matter.

