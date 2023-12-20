FREEHOLD — Former Wall police seargant James Cadigan will be sentenced to jail time in March after pleading guilty to the charges against him in court on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Mr. Cadigan, who served with the police department from 2005 to 2022, was charged with stealing over $115,000 from both his local Police Benevolent Association [PBA] chapter, and the Wall American Youth Football [AYF], where he served as president.

The investigation was carried out by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office [MCPO], which charged Mr. Cadigan in April of this year with official misconduct, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking and falsifying records, in addition to the original charge of theft by unlawful taking in December of 2022.

The Wall Township resident pled guilty to the charges of theft by deception [second degree] and theft by unlawful taking and falsifying records [third degree]. The MCPO settlement offered the defendant two options regarding his incarceration — serve either eight years or five years if he paid back a total of $115,000 to both organizations.

Mr. Cadigan and his attorney, Mitchell Ansell, of Ocean Township, requested the sentence be lessened to three years instead of five.

“I’m satisfied the defendant understands the nature of the charges … I will accept this guilty plea,” State Superior Court Judge Christie Bevacqua said.

The judge told Mr. Cadigan she will be sentencing him to state prison on Tuesday, March 14. The sentencing will take place at Monmouth Superior Court [71 Monument St., Freehold] at 1:30 p.m.

