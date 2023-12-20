MANASQUAN — The four drive-up mail collection boxes outside the Manasquan Post Office on Abe Voorhees Drive have been removed, prompting questions from residents as to why. Now there is one walk-up mailbox remaining directly outside the entrance to the post office.

Some residents took to social media to express their displeasure with the removal and skepticism of the postal service’s explanation. They also pointed out that parking in Squan Plaza has become more clogged now that residents must park and exit their vehicles to drop off mail.

One resident, Nick Perone, submitted a letter to the editor [refer to page 37] containing a poem titled, “The Grinch Waxes Poetic.”

The poem begins, “The Grinch came to Squan one day. He took the drive-up mailboxes away.”

Mr. Perone continued, “The USPS says there’s a reason. But why, oh why, during this great season.”

Prior to the removal of the Manasquan collection boxes, there were notices posted on the boxes that they would be removed on Nov. 30.

A call answered at the Manasquan Post Office directed all questions to Xavier Hernandez, a United States Postal Service [USPS] strategic communications specialist.

Mr. Hernandez issued a statement Wednesday referencing an Oct. 25 press release from the USPS. It read in part: “In specific locations where a blue box is a repeated crime target and/or mail density is very low, collection boxes may have to be removed entirely when access is not meaningfully diminished due to nearby access points.”

In his Wednesday statement, Mr. Hernandez said, “There are currently no plans to return these drive-up snorkel collection boxes.”

Deniz Lamper, the postmaster of the Sea Girt Post Office, told The Coast Star that the USPS headquarters had sent his office email instructions saying that one of the two collection boxes outside the office would be removed, leaving just the one remaining, though he said it has not taken place yet. He specified that Sea Girt has two collection boxes sitting right next to each other, comparing them to “twins.”

Mr. Lamper said that the headquarters did not provide him with a specific reason for the change, but he reasoned that having both boxes right next to each other was unnecessary and that one would be sufficient. He also said he was aware of the Manasquan removals.

