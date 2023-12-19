POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Planning Board rebuffs an application construction of five, 3-bedroom apartments in a single structure near the Water’s Edge Condominiums.

While board members did not vote on the plan, they advised the applicant, Lombardi Residential, and its attorney, John J. Jackson III, to withdraw it for revision, after expressing their concerns about the plan as presented.

A main concerrn was the size of the building, which would have been 40 feet in height, radically altering views from the Water’s Edge Condominiums behind the property.

Ultimately, Matt Lombardi and Mr. Jackson agreed to rework the plan and told the board they hoped to be back with a revised design in time for either the January or February planning board meetings.

The engineer for the project is Rebecca & Matthew Martin, of Scope Engineering and the architect is Michael Girard, of Luce Architects.

