MANASQUAN — Members of the borough council thanked their team members and recounted the accomplishments of their respective committees during their year-end committee reports at Monday night’s council meeting.

“It’s such a strong team,” said Council President Jeff Lee, who in particular spent much time expressing gratitude to all the people he has worked with during his time on council, which will be coming to an end this year. “They work so hard.”

The council members who will be returning next year thanked Mr. Lee as well as Mayor Ed Donovan, whose last term on council will also be ending as the year closes out.

In addition to giving its final committee reports of the year, the council passed a large number of resolutions, including one to promote Carmen Triggiano, current Assistant/Acting Superintendent of Public Works, to the official position of Superintendent of Public Works beginning on Jan. 1 of 2024. In his new position, Mr. Triggiano will receive a pensionable annual salary of $126,094.95.

