BRIELLE — Santa Claus impersonators held a golf outing on Saturday, Dec. 16 to help raise funds for Squan-A-Thon, an annual Manasquan High School event supporting charitable causes.



The event’s organizer, Joe DiCroce old The Coast Star that the event originated several year ago as something he and his son would do to “goof around.” However, members of the club witnessed the first few years of the DiCroces’ shenanigans and requested to join in.

“One year we had it, we had 10 or 12 guys, then it went to 50,” said Mr. DiCroce. “After that, I said we should raise money…for the kids in town. That’s where Squan-a-Thon comes in.”

The tee-off, which took place at 9:30 a.m., was preceded by the fundraiser at Boatyard401 in Point Pleasant Beach two hours earlier. Mr. DiCroce said it raised approximately $4,000.

