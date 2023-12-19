BRICK TOWNSHIP — Five officers from Brick Township were among 240 New Jersey law enforcement officers who attended a 2021 training conference that was deemed controversial by Acting State Comptroller Kevin D. Walsh.

The five officers were sent to a 2021 Street Cop Training Conference in Atlantic City that was held from Oct. 4 through Oct. 8, which allegedly taught unconstitutional policing tactics, glorified violence and insulted women and people of color, according to the report by the comptroller.

Brick Business Administrator Joanne Bergin in a November 15, 2023 letter sent to Mr. Walsh said, “Our officers did not find the training worthwhile and, as a result, we have not sent attendees to any further training offered by NJ Criminal Interdiction.”

In the letter, Ms. Bergin confirmed that police officers from the police department’s street crime unit to the conference and the fees were paid using funds in the Township’s National Seizure and Forfeiture rider account [N.A.S.A.F.].

The use of the N.A.S.A.F. was approved by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the State of New Jersey Division of Law and Public Safety – Division of Criminal Justice Operations – Prosecutors Bureau Forfeiture Program, according to Ms. Bergin’s letter.

